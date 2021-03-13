Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $47,676.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KALU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 94,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

