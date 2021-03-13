Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $762.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Kadmon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kadmon by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

