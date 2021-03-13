Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JE. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $1.40.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of JE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.