Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £122 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,324 ($95.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,594.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,238.53. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.