Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 152% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00464896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00062952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00078975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.82 or 0.00533296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

