JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.99. 839,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,665,945. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

