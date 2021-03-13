JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $156.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628,086. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $476.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.