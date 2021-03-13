Johnson Rice Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Hold

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. 26,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

