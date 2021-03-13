John Hannaford Buys 264,854 Shares of Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD) Stock

Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD) insider John Hannaford purchased 264,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,594.16 ($7,567.26).

About Kula Gold

Kula Gold Limited identifies and explores for metals in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

