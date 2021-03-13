John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Holdings Raised by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

NYSE:JBT traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

