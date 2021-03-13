JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

loanDepot stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.