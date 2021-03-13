JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

loanDepot stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

