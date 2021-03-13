JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,579,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.