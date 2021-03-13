Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

