JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356,342 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,645,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

