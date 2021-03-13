Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,842,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Microsoft worth $854,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.74. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

