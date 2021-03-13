Jennifer Vecchio Sells 20,000 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00.

NYSE:BURL opened at $311.51 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

