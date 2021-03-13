Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 16,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72.

PINS stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

