Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DraftKings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DraftKings in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

DKNG opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

