Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.95 ($8.17).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.15 ($8.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.21. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.