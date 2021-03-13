Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

