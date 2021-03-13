Jefferies Financial Group Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $435.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.
NYSE:COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.09 and a 200-day moving average of $352.65.
In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
