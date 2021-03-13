Jefferies Financial Group Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $435.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.09 and a 200-day moving average of $352.65.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

