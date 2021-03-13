Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

RPAI opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 725.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 18.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.