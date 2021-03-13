Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €81.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.01 ($78.84).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €73.88 ($86.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.19 and a 200 day moving average of €59.28. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.88 ($83.39).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

