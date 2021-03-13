Jde Peets’ (JDEPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Jde Peets from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jde Peets currently has an average rating of Hold.

JDEPF stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24. Jde Peets has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $45.15.

