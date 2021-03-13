JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.93. 441,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,208,263. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.