Jay D. Richards Sells 3,239 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BankUnited stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 653,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

