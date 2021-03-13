Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0054

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $580,017.88 and $208,924.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00048759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.73 or 0.00664289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00066314 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00037898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

