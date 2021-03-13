Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 94,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 459,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,525,000 after purchasing an additional 319,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.