Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) SVP Sells $503,703.75 in Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,187. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

