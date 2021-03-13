Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 155,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.84. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

