Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758,665 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $222,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. The company had a trading volume of 669,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.69. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

