Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes $349.53 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,474,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,526,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 7.48% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,909. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.