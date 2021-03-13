Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 2,217,820 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,217,820 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $376,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,181,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,317,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.43. 2,792,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

