Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 152,686 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,686 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 1.94% of Paycom Software worth $513,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $384.30. 252,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,440. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.51. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

