Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,199 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $102,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 303,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

