Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $436.42 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,896 shares during the quarter. The New York Times accounts for about 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 5.04% of The New York Times worth $436,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 916,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

