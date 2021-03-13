Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $349.52 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,267,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189,826 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $349,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.81. 3,356,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,889. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

