Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,109 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 7.84% of Papa John’s International worth $219,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 415,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.