Jacksam Co. (NASDAQ:JKSM) Major Shareholder Daniel Lee Davis Sells 108,010 Shares of Stock

Jacksam Co. (NASDAQ:JKSM) major shareholder Daniel Lee Davis sold 108,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $17,281.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JKSM opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Jacksam Co. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Jacksam

Jacksam Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products of vaporizer cartridge filling, capping, and automation systems for the medical and recreational cannabis, hemp, and CBD segments of the e-cigarette and vaporizer markets. The company's principal products include eShark cartridge filling machines, 710 Shark cartridge filling machines, 710 Captain cartridge capping machines, and C-Cell cartridges.

