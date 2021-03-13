Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.19% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,848,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

