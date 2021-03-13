Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.90

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 3699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $300,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $5,364,471. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

