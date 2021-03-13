Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid Sells 6,663 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00.

Sergio Cadavid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16.

NYSE:JBL opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

