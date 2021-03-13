Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 15,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00.

Michael J. Loparco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. 1,085,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

