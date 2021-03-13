J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,716,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $418.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

