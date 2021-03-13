J. Richard Cashio Sells 82,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

