J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Up 19.6%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.07. 1,143,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 616,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.
J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.
Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.