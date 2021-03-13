IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. 14,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,025 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 424,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.