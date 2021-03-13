Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. 20,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,964. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of Itron by 103.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after buying an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

