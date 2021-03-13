Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,906,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,216,094. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

