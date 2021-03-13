Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.83. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 68,377 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

